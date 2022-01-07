Armenian peacekeepers depart for Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Russian military planes are transporting Armenian peacekeepers to Kazakhstan from Yerevan’s Zvartnots International Airport, the Russian defense ministry reports.

“The transportation of servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces to Kazakhstan is being carried out by the Russian Il-76 military aircrafts. Three Il-76 planes have already departed from the Zvartnots airport to Kazakhstan”, the Russian defense ministry’s statement says.

Earlier today the Armenian defense ministry reported that 100 Armenian peacekeepers will be sent to Kazakhstan as part of the CSTO peacekeeping mission. The peacekeepers will protect strategic facilities in Kazakhstan.