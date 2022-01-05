Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 January

Ex-Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan appointed Ambassador to Russia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Former Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan was appointed as the new Armenian Ambassador to Russia, the presidency said.








