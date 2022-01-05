Armenian government ratifies EEU-Singapore agreement on cooperation

YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government ratified the Framework Agreement on Comprehensive Economic Cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union (and its member states) and Singapore.

The agreement aims at boosting trade of goods and services, enhancement of cooperation and ensuring modern standards for protecting capital investment and founding and activities of companies.

At the same time, the agreement stipulates the parties’ intent to sign agreements on free trade, investments and services in accordance to rules and jurisdiction defined by the parties.

The purpose of the agreement is to create a beneficial environment and conditions for the development of mutual trade relations and boosting economic cooperation in areas of mutual interest.