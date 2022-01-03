Retailers in Armenia banned from displaying tobacco products to public

YEREVAN, JANUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. A law banning retailers and restaurants from publicly displaying cigarettes and other tobacco products (including e-cigarettes) to the general public has entered into force January 1.

Ruling Civil Contract party lawmaker and former Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said in a statement that this law passed parliament back in early 2020 in a move aimed at preventing and reducing the health hazards from smoking.

“The full implementation of these regulations will gradually, significantly reduce tobacco use in our country, which will significantly improve our population’s health and economic development,” Torosyan said, warning businesses to strictly adhere to the law and calling on inspection agencies to supervise.

“There can’t be a strong economy without a healthy society,” Torosyan said, reminding that a smoking ban in restaurants and other public food facilities (both indoor and outdoor) will enter force from March 15.