Armenia “taking all possible measures” to assist Sevan Nisanyan who faces potential deportation from Greece

YEREVAN, JANUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of Armenia in Greece says it is aware of the process around Sevan Nisanyan, the prominent Istanbul-Armenian scholar and writer who is a citizen of Armenia, and is taking all possible measures to resolve the matter.

The writer was living under a temporary permit in Greece after fleeing a Turkish prison in 2017.

The 66-year-old is now facing deportation because his residency permit was not renewed and he was placed into custody in Samos, his wife said.

“Greece is about to make a decision to deport Armenian citizen Sevan Nishanyan to Turkey.” Nisanyan’s wife Ira Tzourou said on social media.

A Samos court on Jan. 3 is to decide whether he will be deported to Turkey or Armenia, she said.

Nisanyan had been jailed in Turkey in 2014 on charges of illegal construction, a case he claims was punishment for his outspoken views about restrictions on freedom of expression in the country.