Director General of the WHO warned about the great wave of getting infected because of new strains of COVID-19

YEREVAN, 29 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Director General of the WHO Tedros Ghebreyesus warned that it is possible that a “new tsunami of cases” will occur because of appearing of “Delta” and “Omicron” new strains in the world, ARMENPRESS reports he told the reporters at the briefing.



Ghebreyesus mentioned that the cases increase because of “Delta” and “Omicron” strains, and cases of hospitalization and death increase with it. He named particularly worrisome the fact that “Omicron” strain is more infectious. “It can create tsunami of cases, which will significantly strengthen the pressure on the healthcare systems” he said.



Ghebreyesus mentioned that the situation in the world improved related to the supply of vaccines. “But paying a lot of attention to booster vaccinations by rich countries can again become a reason of lack of vaccines among poor countries.” said the Director General of the WHO by urging the rich countries and manufacturers of vaccines to work together to reach the implementation of the goal of achieving vaccination of 70 percent of the population of every country.