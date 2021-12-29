Putin sends New Year felicitations to Sarkissian

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on New Year and Christmas holidays.

“The Armenian-Russian relations are based on the good traditions of friendship, cultural and spiritual closeness,” Putin said in a message addressed to Sarkissian. “I am sure that next year our bilateral allied partnership and constructive cooperation in various areas will continue to develop for the benefit of our brotherly nations and strengthening of regional stability and security.”

President Putin also wished “robust health, good luck and happiness” to President Sarkissian and his family, and “peace and welfare” to the citizens of Armenia, the Armenian presidency said in a statement.