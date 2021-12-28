Russia does not intend to return to “iron curtain”. Maria Zakharova

YEREVAN, 28 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Russia does not intend to return to “iron curtain’ in the relations with the West, ARMENPRESS reports “RIA Novosti” writes, citing the announcement of the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Federation Maria Zakharova.

Replying to the question if the Russian Federation will return to “iron curtain” in relations with the West, Zakharova answered. “We no”.