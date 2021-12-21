Armenian FM, Chairman of the Île-de-France Regional Council of France discuss urgent humanitarian issues

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received the delegation led by the Chairman of the Île-de-France Regional Council of France Valérie Pécresse. The meeting was also attended by the chairman of the "Republican" faction of the French Senate Bruno Retailleau․

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the sides emphasized with satisfaction the high level of the Armenian-French unique relations based on mutual trust, respect and mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries.

The continuous intensification of the interactions between Armenia and France, the further development of cooperation in education and science, culture and a number of other spheres were highlighted. The interlocutors stressed the role of decentralized cooperation, including between Yerevan and the Île-de-France region, as an important component of strengthening the Armenian-French friendly ties.

The Armenian Foreign Minister also noted that one of the priorities for the development of relations is the further expansion of cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, in the direction of which the road map of the Armenian-French economic cooperation signed recently during his visit to France was an important step.

Issues of regional security and stability were touched upon during the meeting.

Ararat Mirzoyan thanked the Île-de-France Regional Council headed by Valérie Pécresse for the resolution adopted in November 2020, as well as for providing financial assistance for citizens displaced as a result of the war.

Humanitarian issues requiring urgent solution were also discussed, in particular, the issues of immediate repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees, protection of Artsakh's cultural and religious heritage in the territories under the control of Azerbaijan.

