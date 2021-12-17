Practical trainings with TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system at Baghramyan shooting range
20:01, 17 December, 2021
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Practical exercises of TOS-1A heavy artillery systems were held at the Baghramyan shooting range of the MoD Armenia.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Defense Ministry of Armenia, the column of armored and transport vehicles of the conventional enemy at a distance of about 1.5 km were targeted by the use of rocket-propelled grenades.
