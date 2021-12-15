Russia salutes processes aimed at normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations – Zakharova

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Russia welcomes the processes of normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations, ARMENPRESS reports the representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova said at a press conference.

"We assume that the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations will contribute to the improvement of the general situation in the region, will contribute to the formation of an atmosphere of neighborliness, trust and confidence in the region and among the peoples. From this point of view, we welcome Ankara's and Yerevan’s recent willingness to start a bilateral dialogue to discuss normalization of relations”, Zakharova said.

As for the appointment of representatives by the two countries, Zakharova said it was a logical, reasonable step.

"We are ready to support that process by all means," Zakharova concluded.

Earlier, the Armenian Foreign Ministry stated that Armenia, like always in the past, is now ready for the process of normalization of relations with Turkey without preconditions, which is enshrined in the Armenian Government Action Plan. "In this regard, we welcome the statement of the Turkish Foreign Minister on the appointment of a special envoy for the normalization of relations, confirming that the Armenian side will appoint a special envoy for this dialogue," spokesman of MFA Armenia Vahan Hunanyan said.