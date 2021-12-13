Two cargo ships collide in Baltic, rescue underway

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Two cargo ships have collided in the Baltic Sea between the Danish island of Bornholm and the southern Swedish city of Ystad, Reuters reports citing Swedish media.

One ship was registered in Denmark, and the other was British.

“One of them is upside down. We don't know exactly how it happened”, Swedish Maritime Administration spokesperson Jonas Franzen said. “The Danish ship had at least two persons onboard”, Franzen said.

A big rescue operation was underway.