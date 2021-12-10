Azerbaijani armed forces must be withdrawn from sovereign territory of Armenia – lawmaker

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces, who infiltrated into Armenia’s sovereign territory, must be withdrawn, Chairman of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs Eduard Aghajanyan said.

Asked whether the Azerbaijani troops must be withdrawn from the territory of the Lake Sev in case of demarcation and delimitation, the lawmaker said at this moment it’s too early to discuss the concrete positioning of troops as a result of border demarcation and delimitation process.

“Armenia has repeatedly announced at an official level that the Azerbaijani armed forces infiltrated into the Armenian sovereign territory: these statements are based on concrete facts. Those armed forces and persons must be withdrawn from the sovereign territory of Armenia, that is unequivocal”, he said.

