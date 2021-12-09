Ararat Mirzoyan, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne sign “Armenian-French economic cooperation roadmap”

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The first joint sitting of the Armenian-French economic cooperation working group took place on December 9 in Paris. The Armenian delegation was headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, the French delegation was headed by the Secretary of State of Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne. The Armenian delegation also included the Deputy Ministers of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, Economy, Finance, High-Tech Industry, Advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and other officials.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, Minister Mirzoyan thanked Secretary of State Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne for the warm reception and contributing to the organization of the effective discussions, emphasizing that the session is the result of the nearly one year of mutual consistent work and the efforts and agreements at the top level of the two countries.

Ararat Mirzoyan stressed that it is necessary to carry out purposeful work to implement the agreements reached by the top leadership of the two countries aimed at the intensification of economic relations, which will correspond to the level of privileged relations between Armenia and France.

During the discussions, the sides highlighted the diversification of the Armenian-French trade and economic relations, the need to enrich the cooperation with new economic programs, and the activation of mutual investments. The interlocutors also noted the need to intensify contacts between the business circles of France and Armenia, in particular, through mutual visits of delegations and organization of economic events. The current activity of the French Development Agency in Armenia was emphasized, the implementation of new programs was highlighted.

Within the framework of the sitting, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the French Secretary of State Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne signed the "Armenian-French Economic Cooperation Roadmap for 2021-2026”. The main goal of the document is to create a strategy and framework for bilateral economic programs between Armenia and France for the next five years, which will include infrastructure, urban development, energy, agriculture, tourism, innovation, high technology, healthcare and other promising areas.