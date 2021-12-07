Arman Chilingaryan’s Light Drops takes Golden Winner prize at Tokyo Film Awards

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian director Arman Chilingaryan’s Light Drops won the Golden Winner prize at the Tokyo Film Awards, the Armenian Embassy in Japan said.

Light Drops is a drama set in the 1990s in Armenia.

Tokyo Film Awards is a unique film competition organized by working professionals from film and TV industry. It is mainly focused on short films as its main mission is to promote young talent and their vision.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan