Civil Contract Party nominates Kristine Grigoryan for the post of Human Rights Defender
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. During the regular sitting of the "Civil Contract" faction, a decision was made to nominate Kristine Grigoryan for the post of Human Rights Defender, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of the party.
Arman Tatoyan's term will end on February 23, 2022, after which the parliament will elect a new ombudsman by secret ballot.
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 19:31 Civil Contract Party nominates Kristine Grigoryan for the post of Human Rights Defender
- 19:28 Armenian, Polish FMs discuss issue of repatriation of Armenian POWs, hostages and other detainees
- 18:56 Resident of Artsakh captured and killed by Azerbaijani soldiers - MFA
- 18:51 PM Pashinyan participates in Vano Siradeghyan’s funeral dirge
- 18:13 EU experts give positive conclusion to the substantiation of the extension of the operation of the 2nd power unit of the
- 18:00 The situation in NK resulted by use of force cannot serve as basis for settlement – FM Mirzoyan
- 17:53 PM Pashinyan presents details on salary increase of science workers
- 17:21 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-12-21
- 17:19 Asian Stocks - 03-12-21
- 16:43 Cyprus adopts resolution condemning Azerbaijani aggression against Armenians
- 15:42 Elderly resident of Artsakh detained after accidentally crossing into Azeri-held territory
- 15:37 Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly expresses Canada’s solidarity with Armenian people
- 13:05 Armenian President, Russian Ambassador discuss regional security
- 12:47 Switzerland to support Armenia in modernizing agricultural system
- 12:30 Armenia’s representative to ECHR to attend ICJ sitting on delivery of order about appeal against Azerbaijan
- 12:21 Armenia has new Permanent Representative to Council of Europe
- 11:16 COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports lowest daily death toll in two months
- 11:01 Armenian, Greek FMs exchange views on peaceful settlement of NK conflict
- 10:36 Armenia has interesting offers for tourists this winter
- 10:12 Armenian, Austrian FMs discuss protection of Artsakh's cultural and religious heritage in Azeri- controlled territories
- 10:03 Artsakh President lauds “record” births as numbers near pre-war figures
- 09:48 Armenian FM presents latest developments in NK conflict settlement process to Croatian counterpart
- 08:57 European Stocks - 02-12-21
- 08:55 US stocks up - 02-12-21
- 08:54 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-12-21
21:20, 11.26.2021
Viewed 2396 times Putin mentions what the leaders of the three countries agreed on
12:00, 11.27.2021
Viewed 2358 times Armenian science and technology potential attracts US funding agencies
10:01, 11.26.2021
Viewed 2179 times Fact of Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting more important than its result – Russian expert on upcoming Sochi talks
20:42, 11.26.2021
Viewed 2164 times Nikol Pashinyan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev make statement summarizing the trilateral meeting
17:12, 11.30.2021
Viewed 2128 times “World’s first verdict for ISIS crimes against Yazidis”: German court finds Islamic State member guilty of genocide