Elderly resident of Artsakh detained after accidentally crossing into Azeri-held territory

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. An elderly citizen from Artsakh is detained by Azerbaijani authorities after getting lost and accidentally crossing into Azerbaijani-controlled territories, the National Security Service of Artsakh said.

The 65 year old citizen is a resident of the town of Tchartar of Martuni region. He went missing around 13:00, December 3.

“The Russian peacekeepers were immediately notified on the incident,” the NSS said, adding that negotiations are taking place to return the citizen.

