Implementation of CEPA to bring “tangible benefits” for Armenian citizens – Vice Speaker Ruben Rubinyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The initiation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) marked the beginning of a new, cornerstone stage of bilateral cooperation between Armenia and the European Union, the Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan said in his opening remarks at the public awareness event of the Strengthening The Capacity Of The National Assembly Of Armenia To Further Support CEPA Oversight And Implementation Twinning Project.

The event was attended by foreign ambassadors and lawmakers, among others.

Rubinyan noted that the entry into force of the agreement in the stage of difficult challenges related to the 2020 war and the COVID-19 pandemic was a positive signal and a significant support to Armenia, including from a psychological perspective. He emphasized the importance of CEPA for Armenia’s modernization, particularly through approximating the legislative framework with EU norms.

“This agreement ensures another circle for the European Union and Armenia to continue joint work for the benefit of the citizens of Armenia,” Rubinyan said, adding that the goals of the government and parliament in Armenia after the 2018 revolution fully match with the outlined obligations.

Vice Speaker Rubinyan noted that the parliament is more than ever inclined to implement its mission of parliamentary oversight for the effective implementation of the obligations and the national roadmap.

“Together with the assistance provided to Armenia in July 2021 within the framework of the Eastern Partnership Economic and Investment Project, the full implementation of the agreement will provide tangible benefits to Armenian citizens and will have significant importance for social-economic restoration and long-term stability of the country. The effective implementation of the obligations assumed under CEPA and a broader reforms agenda will significantly facilitate post-crisis restoration and strengthening of constitutional order and democratic values. The role reserved to the National Assembly has a primary significance in overseeing the progress of implementation of the obligations assumed under the CEPA implementation roadmap,” the Vice Speaker said, thanking for the massive work that has been done within the framework of the Twinning project.

In turn, the EU’s Ambassador to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin said, in part: “We started this project in a very difficult period of time for Armenia, but I’d like to specially emphasize before members of the National Assembly of Armenia, that this country was able to hold for the second time free, transparent and trustworthy elections, which now allow to continue partnership around the implementation of the CEPA.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan