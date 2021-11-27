Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 November

Former SRC chief appointed Governor of Armavir

Former SRC chief appointed Governor of Armavir

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet appointed former Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Edvard Hovhannisyan as Governor of Armavir province.

Hovhannisyan served as head of the tax authority from 2020 to 2021.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]