Pashinyan reminds Aliyev about Armenian POWs

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan does not agree with the statement of the President of Azerbaijan that all the points of the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement, except for the unblocking of the regional communications, have been fulfilled, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan said during the trilateral meeting with the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan in Sochi.

Addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nikol Pashinyan reminded that they have repeatedly discussed the issue of Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees kept in Baku during personal meetings and telephone conversations. The Armenian PM noted that it’s a very important issue.

"But I want to say that we have gathered today not only to raise the issues, but to discuss their solution. I have also stated many times that Armenia is ready to start the process of delimitation and demarcation. The issue of unblocking, opening of transport and economic communications is also very important for us. We are sincerely interested in resolving these issues”, PM Pashinyan said.