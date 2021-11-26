COVID-19: Armenia reports 675 new cases, 40 deaths in one day

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. 675 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 337,005, the ministry of healthcare reports.

7745 COVID-19 tests were conducted on November 25.

1539 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 312,617.

The death toll has risen to 7459 (40 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 15,498.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan