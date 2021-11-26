FLYONE Armenia named Airline Startup of the Week

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The international aviation platform Simple Flying presented FLYONE Armenia as the “Airline Startup of the Week”.

Simple Flying presented the airline’s story and the destinations.

“The story of FLYONE Armenia, Armenia’s youngest airline and one of a handful of airlines launching during a pandemic, begins in 2021,” the portal noted, adding that the 60 million euros investment and creation of 135 jobs is “an important figure for the country and a boost for the country’s ambitious aviation industry.

The airline's fleet consists of Airbus A320 aircraft.

FLYONE Armenia already began selling tickets to 8 destinations starting at 39 euros.

