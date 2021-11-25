24th Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Telethon kicks off - Natalia Oreiro calls for joining the fundraising

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The 24th Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Telethon kicks off on November 25 entitled "Empowering Remote Border Communities”.

ARMENPRESS reports the telethon will be carried out in a new format this year, in the form of report films, during which the team of the foundation will present the large-scale programs implemented in 2020-2021 in Armenia and Artsakh.

Uruguayan actress and singer, celebrity Natalia Oreiro has urged to join the fundraising, noting that the funds raised will be used to renovate a kindergarten in the village of Verishen in Syunik.

The telethon will be broadcast on Public TV at 18:40 Yerevan time.