Armenia’s economic activity index grows 4.3% in ten months

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The economic activity index in Armenia increased 4.3% in January-October 2021 compared to January-October 2020, the Statistical Committee reports.

Industrial production volume increased 1.1%, the construction volume – 5.9% in the same period.

The increase in the trade turnover comprised 7%, and that in the services (without trade) – 6.4%.

Consumer price index grew 6.9%, the industrial production price index – 9.9%, the electricity production volume, however, registered a decline by 3.1%.

Coming to the external trade turnover volumes, again increase was registered – 13.6%. The export grew 16.9% and the import – 11.8%.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan