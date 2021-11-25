Restoration of transportation communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan in focus – Russian MFA spox

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Russia does everything to strengthen stability in the South Caucasian region, settle the peaceful life of the region, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing, commenting on the upcoming meeting of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan in Sochi on November 26.

“The respective work is being done in practice thanks to the trilateral efforts. As for the high-level meetings, you know that it is the jurisdiction of the Office of the Russian President to comment. I can state that we do everything to take actions for the strengthening of stability, the settlement of a peaceful life of the aforementioned region, and of course, the special focus is now on restoring, developing the trade-economic and transportation ties”, she said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan