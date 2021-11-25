Government of Armenia to provide more financial assistance to Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will provide another 13,5 billion drams to the government of Artsakh.

The finance ministry of Armenia said that 12 billion of the sum will be an interstate loan (0,001% interest rate) while 1,5 billion will be a donation.

The assistance will be provided to the population of Artsakh for financing the power and gas, and communication services for November, as well as salaries, benefits, pensions, healthcare, social and educational expenses envisaged under the 2021 state budget.

The Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan said that since the beginning of this year the Armenian government provided more than 199 billion drams in assistance to Artsakh.

