Varos Simonyan appointed Eurasian Economic Commission Minister for Domestic Markets and Information Support

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Varos Simonyan has been appointed Member of the Board - Minister for Domestic Markets, Information Support and Information-Communications Technology of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Assistant Chairman of the EEC Board Iya Malkina said at a press briefing.

“The decision on his appointment was made by the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council based on Armenia’s proposal,” Malkina said. Simonyan will replace Gegham Vardanyan, who resigned from the position.

Simonyan was Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Economy from 2019 to 2021.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan