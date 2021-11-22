Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 November

Fire-fight takes place in the direction of Gegharkunik’s Norabak village – MoD Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Firefight has started in the direction of Norabak village of Gegharkunik region, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

To the question whether there are victims or not, the Ministry of Defense answered that it’s being verified.








