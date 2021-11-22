Armenia asks ECHR to indicate interim measures against Azerbaijan over prisoners of war

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Republic of Armenia has applied to the European Court of Human Rights to ensure respect of the fundamental human rights of the Armenian prisoners of war captured on 16 November 2021 during the offensive launched by Azerbaijan on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, the Armenian representation before the ECHR said.

The Office of the Representative of the Republic of Armenia before the ECtHR has submitted request to the European Court to indicate interim measures under Rule 39 of the Rules of Court against Azerbaijan, which aims to ensure respect of the captives’ rights to life and prohibition of torture envisaged by the European Convention on Human Rights.