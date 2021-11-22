Turkey’s actions completely directed against stability of region – Syrian Ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament, Chairman of the Armenia-Syria friendship group Ishkhan Saghatelyan received today Ambassador of Syria to Armenia Mohammed Haj Ibrahim, the Parliament’s press service reports.

The Vice Speaker of Parliament touched upon Turkey’s destabilizing role in the region and the impermissibility of that country’s encroachments against the territorial integrity of the countries of the region. In this context he emphasized the importance of cooperation between Armenia and Syria in international parliamentary platforms.

The Syrian Ambassador in turn said that Turkey’s steps are completely directed against the stability of the region. He condemned that involvement of mercenaries and terrorists by that country to war operations, as it happened during the 2020 Artsakh War.

The sides highlighted deepening and expanding the Armenian-Syrian friendly and brotherly ties, stating that historically the partnership of the two countries has been special.

The meeting sides also discussed taking actions to deepen the economic relations, in particular aimed at increasing the export and import volumes. They highlighted the key role of Syrian-Armenians in the country’s public-political life.

The Armenian Vice Speaker of Parliament expressed readiness to assist in implementing initiatives for promoting the bilateral relations.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan