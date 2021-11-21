Nikol Pashinyan, Vladimir Putin discuss situation in the region 

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the interlocutors discussed the situation in the region, as well as the implementation process of the agreements reached in the sidelines of the November 9, 2020 and the January 11, 2021 trilateral statements on Nagorno Karabakh.