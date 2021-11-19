Latest Azeri attack killed 6 Armenian troops – military issues death toll

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense says that according to its updated information the latest Azerbaijani attack claimed the lives of 6 Armenian troops.

The fallen troops are Senior Lieutenant Taron Sahakyan (born 1990), Junior Sergeant Meruzhan Harutyunyan (born 1991), Private Gurgen Sargsyan (born 1990), Junior Sergeant Artur Martirosyan (born 1998) and Private Davit Amiryan (born 1980). The body of another killed soldier is still undergoing the identification process.

“With mediation and participation of the Russian side, intense works continue in the direction of returning those taking captive during the battles and finding the missing. As of 10:00, November 19 the situation in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and under the control of the Armenian Armed Forces,” the Ministry of Defense said.

