EPP calls for international investigation of military clashes on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The EPP is greatly concerned by recent military hostilities at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“We strongly condemn the violations of the internationally recognised border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We unequivocally reject the use of force or threat of force as a means to achieve political goals in the region.

We underline the vital need for international prevention mechanisms and for an international investigation of military clashes, including meaningful relevant sanctions against aggressors.

Long-lasting peace in the region is possible through comprehensive and negotiated resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, grounded on the Basic Principles proposed by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs”.