Demarcation and delimitation first of all needed by Armenia – Parliament Speaker

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. In the case of carrying out the demarcation and delimitation process, if it turns out that the Azerbaijani armed forces must withdraw from certain areas, they will definitely withdraw, ARMENPRESS reports President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan told the reporters, answering the question based on what grounds some territories of Syunik Province have passed to Azerbaijan, if demarcation and delimitation works have not yet been carried out.

“We note in our Security Council statement that delimitation and demarcation process must kick off. We must understand that what is happening today will have impact on all kinds of negotiations, because the activities that Azerbaijan is carrying out today do not meet the logic of the November 9 declaration.

This has been voiced by us and we have discussed and discuss this issue with all our international partners, including the Russian Federation”, Simonyan emphasized.

According to him, demarcation and delimitation process, clarification of borders is first of all necessary for the Republic of Armenia.

“We have to record where Armenia starts and where it ends to avoid speculations, not to leave room for domestic or external influences, which can be also used by our adversaries”, Simonyan said.