Over 60 thousand doses of Moderna vaccine arrive in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. 60,700 doses of Moderna vaccine have arrived in Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports the Ministry of Health informs.

The batch of vaccines was donated to Armenia by the Slovak Republic within the framework of the European Union "Population Protection Mechanism".

This vaccine is used against COVID-19 for people over 12 years.








