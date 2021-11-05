Minimum wage expected to rise in Armenia up to 85,000 drams

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Minimum wage is expected to increase in Armenia, reaching 85 thousand drams, Deputy minister of labor and social affairs Ruben Sargsyan said at the parliamentary standing committees’ debate of the 2022 state budget draft.

“It is envisaged to raise the minimum wage up to 85 thousand drams by 2026”, he said.

He informed that they will take the first steps from 2023, now discussions are underway with their colleagues of the finance ministry.

The current monthly minimum wage in Armenia is 68,000 drams.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan