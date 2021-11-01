Armenian President arrives in Glasgow for COP26 climate summit

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian arrived in Glasgow, Scotland, UK, to attend the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

The President held a brief talk with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Mr. Johnson and Mr. Guterres welcome the heads of state who arrived in Glasgow for taking part in the summit.

UK and Italy will co-chair the conference.

The Armenian President will deliver speech at the World Leaders Summit which will be held within the frames of COP26. Sarkissian is also expected to have bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the conference.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan