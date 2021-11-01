Vardges Samsonyan elected Mayor of Gyumri

GYUMRI, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Gyumri City Council elected Vardges Samsonyan from the Balasanyan alliance as the new mayor of the second largest city of Armenia.

Samsonyan’s candidacy was approved with 24-8 votes, with backing from Balasanyan alliance and the Civil Contract factions of the city council.

The HHK, Zartonk and Aprelu Yerkir factions voted down his candidacy.

Reporting by Armenuhi Mkhoyan

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan