Trilateral working group most optimal format for unblocking communications. Zakharova

YEREVAN, 28 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The trilateral working group chaired by Deputy Prime Ministers of the three countries -Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia is the most optimal format for unblocking transport communications in South Caucasus, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova said, answering to the journalist's questions.



''Eight sessions were held in this format, all sides highly appreciated its activities. In general, there have already been many comments which were made based directly on the results of the sessions. Therefore, one can personally get acquainted with the details of the works. Accordingly, we consider correct the statements and steps which contribute to the implementation of trilateral agreements on unblocking of all economic and communicational ways.'' said Zakharova.