PM Pashinyan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces discuss regional situation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General Sergey Istrakov, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to military-technical cooperation between Armenia and Russia, as well as exchanged views on the current military-political situation in the region.








