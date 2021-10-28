Hayk Konjoryan refers to the issue of Armenian POWs held in Azerbaijan in a meeting with Sergey Kopirkin

YEREVAN, 28 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Head of “Civil Contract” party’s parliamentary faction Hayk Konjoryan on October 28 met with the Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin, ARMENPRESS was informed from the National Assembly of Armenia.

Hayk Konjoryan referred to the issue of immediate return of Armenian prisoners of war held in Azerbaijan, which is envisaged in the November 9, 2020 declaration.

Issues of further Armenian-Russian interparliamentary ties both at bilateral and multilateral platforms

were discussed.

The works implemented in the framework of cooperation of the National Assembly of Armenia and the Federal Assembly of Russian Federation were highlighted.