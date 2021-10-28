Four Armenian servicemen sustain minor injuries due to careless handling of ammunition

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. On October 28, at around 10:00, four servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces sustained minor injuries due to careless handling of ammunition in a military position located in the eastern direction, the defense ministry of Armenia said in a statement.

The wounded servicemen have been immediately provided with first aid.

Investigation is underway to reveal the circumstances of the incident.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan