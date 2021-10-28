Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 October

Four Armenian servicemen sustain minor injuries due to careless handling of ammunition

Four Armenian servicemen sustain minor injuries due to careless handling of ammunition

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. On October 28, at around 10:00, four servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces sustained minor injuries due to careless handling of ammunition in a military position located in the eastern direction, the defense ministry of Armenia said in a statement.

The wounded servicemen have been immediately provided with first aid.

Investigation is underway to reveal the circumstances of the incident.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]