Four Armenian servicemen sustain minor injuries due to careless handling of ammunition
17:33, 28 October, 2021
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. On October 28, at around 10:00, four servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces sustained minor injuries due to careless handling of ammunition in a military position located in the eastern direction, the defense ministry of Armenia said in a statement.
The wounded servicemen have been immediately provided with first aid.
Investigation is underway to reveal the circumstances of the incident.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version