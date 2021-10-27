Souvenir sheets with postage stamps dedicated to Papal visits to Armenia put into circulation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS (Press Release, HayPost). On October 27th, 2021, a souvenir sheet with two postage stamps dedicated to the theme “Apostolic Journeys of the Roman Pontiffs to Armenia. Pilgrimage to the first Christian nation” has been cancelled and put into circulation.

The souvenir sheet has been canceled by H.E. Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Mr Ararat Mirzoyan, the Minister of High-Technological Industry of the Republic of Armenia VahagnKhachaturyan, Chief Executive Officer of HayPost CJSC Mr Hayk Karapetyan, President of the Armenian Association of Philatelists MrHovikMusayelyan.

Each postage stamp of the souvenir sheet has the nominal value of 630 AMD. The left postage stamp of the souvenir sheetdepictsPope John Paul II who visited Armenia in 2001 and the right postage stamp of the souvenir sheet depicts Pope Francis who visited Armenia in 2016.

The upper and lower parts of the souvenir sheet depict the inscriptions “Apostolic Journeys of the Roman Pontiffs to Armenia” and “PILGRIMAGE TO THE FIRST CHRISTIAN NATION” in Armenian and English languages.

The background of the souvenir sheet depicts KhorVirap Monastery and Mount Ararat.

Photos by Hayk Manukyan

Date of issue: October 27, 2021

Designer: David Dovlatyan

Printing house: Cartor, France

Stamp size: 30,0 x 30,0 mm

S/sheet size:100,0 x 80,0mm

Print run: 25 000 pcs