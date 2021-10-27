President Armen Sarkissian participates in Riyadh investment forum with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

RIYADH, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian attended the Future Investment Initiative Forum held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

#VIDEO: Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman attends the future investment initiative in Riyadh #FII5 pic.twitter.com/XYaNaKvRqx — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) October 26, 2021

President Sarkissian arrived in Riyadh on October 27 in what his office described as a “historic” visit, as no diplomatic relations between the two countries exist and it being the first trip of an Armenian head of state to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He was greeted by Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir at the airport.

On October 27 the Saudi Gazette released a video and pictures from the Future Investment Initiative Forum, showing Sarkissian seated next to Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy PM and Minister of Defense Mohammed bin Salman.

#PICTURES: Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman attends the Future Investment Initiative Forum held in #Riyadh. #FII5 pic.twitter.com/whZ19j0JTr — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) October 26, 2021

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan