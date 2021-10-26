Converse Bank paid coupons for AMD and USD bond

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Converse Bank has made two coupon payments.

On October 15, the coupon of AMD bonds (AMCOVSB28ER6) was redeemed in the amount of 49 million AMD and the coupon of the bonds in USD (AMCOVSB29ER4) was redeemed in the amount of about 132 million AMD.

On October 18 the redemption of coupon of AMD bonds (AMCOVSB2AER7) accounted for 47.5 million AMD, and the redemption of the coupon of USD bonds (AMCOVSB2BER5) accounted for about 63 million AMD.

Converse Bank issued the bonds with the mentioned tranches in 2019. The bank has placed in total 2 billion AMD and 15 million USD.

Detailed information about bond terms can be found on Converse Bank's official website: https://conversebank.am/en/2019issue