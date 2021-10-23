Armenia-Iran export capacities explored

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Two specialized trade delegations from Iran visited Armenia to explore the export capacities and obstacles in the trade cooperation between the two countries, Iran's trade attaché in Armenia said, IRNA reports.

According to a report on Friday from the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, Akbar Goddari stated that the polymer and plastics experts met with the Iranian ambassador to Yerevan Abbas Badakhshan Zohuri to discuss geopolitical issues, the importance of the Armenian market, laws and regulations and topics related to co-production.

Goddari added that one of the requests of traders in this meeting was to send trade delegations at the same time as holding exhibitions in Iran, which will be followed by solving the obstacles related to the coronavirus and transportation problems.

During the meeting with the Iranian delegation, Hervik Yarijanian, the Head of the Armenia-Iran Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the development of trade between the two countries and considered the existing obstacles as incorrect and disruptive to the growth and development of exports and trade.

The head of the Iran-Armenia joint chamber of commerce once said that Iran-Armenia trade has fluctuated up to 500 million dollars in previous years.