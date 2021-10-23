Artsakh records 46 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. 46 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said today.

140 COVID-19 tests were conducted on October 22.

At the moment, the number of people hospitalized is 124, 14 are in critical condition, 52 in serious condition. The other confirmed cases receive treatment at home.

The ministry again urged the citizens to get vaccinated, to follow all the rules to prevent the spread of the virus.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan