Armenian Summit of Minds kicks off in Dilijan

DILIJAN, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is hosting the leading international Summit of Minds for the third time.

The Armenian Summit of Minds is taking place in the town of Dilijan, at the Training-Research Center of the Central Bank.

The event is attended by President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The agreement on holding the summit in Armenia was reached back in September 2018 when the President of Armenia was taking part in the annual Summit of Minds as a keynote speaker in the French city of Chamonix.

The slogan of this year’s Summit is “Global Transformations In A New Quantum World”.

President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, co-organizer of the Summit of Minds, founder of the Monthly Barometer Thierry Malleret, President of the Central Bank of Armenia Martin Galstyan will deliver welcoming remarks at the opening of the event. That will be followed by the dialogue between the Armenian President and the former Prime Minister of Italy, former President of the European Commission Romano Prodi.

The discussions will focus on two topics – the geopolitical changes in the globe and the South Caucasian region, and the technologies, in particular the development of artificial intelligence, biotechnologies in the 21st century.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the participants will follow the Summit online.

This year’s guests include former heads of state, leaders of international leading expert and analytical centers, professors of top universities, heads of tech companies.

Among those attending the Summit are the former President of Argentina Mauricio Macri, former President of Switzerland Micheline Calmy-Rey, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, Russian State Duma lawmaker Konstantin Zatulin, Director of Investment and Enterprise at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) James X. Zhan, Yandex deputy director Tigran Khudaverdyan, legendary athlete Roger Gracie, etc.

