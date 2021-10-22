Coordination Council of Pan-Armenian Forum of Journalists discuss potential upcoming conference

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Coordination Council of the Pan-Armenian Forum of Journalists held a session on October 21 to discuss the results of regional seminars and look into the possibility of organizing the pan-Armenian forum in spring of 2022.

The potential subject and agenda of the upcoming forum, as well as venue and timeframes were discussed.

The council decided to take into consideration additional recommendations for the agenda from Armenian mass media representatives. The council noted that the online seminars have developed an agenda in line with modern trends, aimed at developing Armenian mass media and ensure continuity of cooperation.

The Coordination Council of the Pan-Armenian Forum of Journalists will hold a plenary session by yearend.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan