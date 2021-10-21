New Armenian ambassador to Qatar presents copy of credentials at foreign ministry

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The new Armenian Ambassador to Qatar Armen Sargsyan presented the copy of his credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary General Ahmad Hassen Al-Hammadi.

During the meeting the ambassador and Mr. Al-Hammadi attached importance to the Armenian-Qatari relations based on friendship and mutual respect between the two nations, the embassy of Armenia in Qatar said in a news release.

They reiterated commitment to take all possible steps for further enhancing and strengthening the relations.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan